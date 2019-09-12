Reviewing National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCN)’s and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN) and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.56 N/A 1.77 13.66 Old Republic International Corporation 22 1.09 N/A 2.59 8.81

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Old Republic International Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National General Holdings Corp. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. National General Holdings Corp. is currently more expensive than Old Republic International Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides National General Holdings Corp. and Old Republic International Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Old Republic International Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.06% of National General Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.1% of Old Republic International Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Old Republic International Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. -1.06% -0.45% 4.17% 18.5% -2.97% 21.84% Old Republic International Corporation -2.23% 1.51% 3.03% 13.77% 7.85% 10.89%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Old Republic International Corporation

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.