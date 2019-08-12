Reviewing National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCN)’s and Its Competitors results

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

National General Holdings Corp. has 16.06% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of National General Holdings Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.91% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has National General Holdings Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares National General Holdings Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. N/A 23 13.66 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

National General Holdings Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio National General Holdings Corp. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for National General Holdings Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National General Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 1.83 2.55

As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -98.05%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National General Holdings Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. -1.06% -0.45% 4.17% 18.5% -2.97% 21.84% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

National General Holdings Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors National General Holdings Corp.’s peers beat National General Holdings Corp.