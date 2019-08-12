Reviewing National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCN)’s and Its Competitors results

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
National General Holdings Corp. has 16.06% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of National General Holdings Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.91% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has National General Holdings Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National General Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|4.76%
|9.45%
|2.90%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares National General Holdings Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National General Holdings Corp.
|N/A
|23
|13.66
|Industry Average
|588.24M
|12.35B
|34.83
National General Holdings Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio National General Holdings Corp. is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for National General Holdings Corp. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|National General Holdings Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.78
|1.83
|2.55
As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -98.05%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National General Holdings Corp. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|National General Holdings Corp.
|-1.06%
|-0.45%
|4.17%
|18.5%
|-2.97%
|21.84%
|Industry Average
|2.91%
|4.85%
|8.86%
|18.32%
|16.01%
|23.02%
For the past year National General Holdings Corp. was less bullish than its competitors.
Dividends
National General Holdings Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 5 factors National General Holdings Corp.’s peers beat National General Holdings Corp.
