Reviewing National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCN)’s and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG)’s results

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 25 0.00 66.10M 1.77 13.66 American International Group Inc. 55 0.16 868.76M -0.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights National General Holdings Corp. and American International Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 265,461,847.39% 0% 0% American International Group Inc. 1,578,989,458.38% -0.5% -0.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.06% of National General Holdings Corp. shares and 92.6% of American International Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.14% of American International Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. -1.06% -0.45% 4.17% 18.5% -2.97% 21.84% American International Group Inc. -2.44% 3.99% 19.46% 30.79% 1.91% 42.07%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than American International Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors American International Group Inc. beats National General Holdings Corp.