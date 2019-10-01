Reviewing National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCN)’s and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG)’s results

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National General Holdings Corp.
|25
|0.00
|66.10M
|1.77
|13.66
|American International Group Inc.
|55
|0.16
|868.76M
|-0.29
|0.00
Table 1 highlights National General Holdings Corp. and American International Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National General Holdings Corp.
|265,461,847.39%
|0%
|0%
|American International Group Inc.
|1,578,989,458.38%
|-0.5%
|-0.1%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 16.06% of National General Holdings Corp. shares and 92.6% of American International Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.14% of American International Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|National General Holdings Corp.
|-1.06%
|-0.45%
|4.17%
|18.5%
|-2.97%
|21.84%
|American International Group Inc.
|-2.44%
|3.99%
|19.46%
|30.79%
|1.91%
|42.07%
For the past year National General Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than American International Group Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors American International Group Inc. beats National General Holdings Corp.
