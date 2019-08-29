Reviewing National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)’s and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s results

This is a contrast between National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas Company 55 2.38 N/A 3.38 14.13 Southwestern Energy Company 4 0.25 N/A 1.68 1.31

Table 1 demonstrates National Fuel Gas Company and Southwestern Energy Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Southwestern Energy Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than National Fuel Gas Company. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. National Fuel Gas Company’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides National Fuel Gas Company and Southwestern Energy Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas Company 0.00% 14.7% 4.8% Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.8% 14%

Risk & Volatility

National Fuel Gas Company’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.8 beta. In other hand, Southwestern Energy Company has beta of 1 which is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of National Fuel Gas Company is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Southwestern Energy Company is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. National Fuel Gas Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Southwestern Energy Company.

Analyst Ratings

National Fuel Gas Company and Southwestern Energy Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00 Southwestern Energy Company 1 3 1 2.20

Meanwhile, Southwestern Energy Company’s average price target is $4.64, while its potential upside is 166.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

National Fuel Gas Company and Southwestern Energy Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of National Fuel Gas Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Southwestern Energy Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Fuel Gas Company -0.44% -10.13% -18.92% -16.57% -10.2% -6.72% Southwestern Energy Company -6.78% -28.1% -43.15% -52.17% -56.09% -35.48%

For the past year National Fuel Gas Company was less bearish than Southwestern Energy Company.

Summary

National Fuel Gas Company beats Southwestern Energy Company on 9 of the 11 factors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.