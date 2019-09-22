Reviewing National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)’s and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)’s results

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas Company 54 2.42 N/A 3.38 14.13 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 19 1.68 N/A 2.88 7.59

Table 1 highlights National Fuel Gas Company and Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Oasis Midstream Partners LP seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to National Fuel Gas Company. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. National Fuel Gas Company is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas Company 0.00% 14.7% 4.8% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given National Fuel Gas Company and Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

Oasis Midstream Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $28 average target price and a 68.27% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both National Fuel Gas Company and Oasis Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 33.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of National Fuel Gas Company’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 46.22% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Fuel Gas Company -0.44% -10.13% -18.92% -16.57% -10.2% -6.72% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52%

For the past year National Fuel Gas Company had bearish trend while Oasis Midstream Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors National Fuel Gas Company beats Oasis Midstream Partners LP.