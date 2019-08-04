Reviewing National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)’s and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)’s results

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas Company 57 2.50 N/A 3.38 14.13 Murphy Oil Corporation 27 1.43 N/A 1.27 18.99

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of National Fuel Gas Company and Murphy Oil Corporation. Murphy Oil Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than National Fuel Gas Company. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. National Fuel Gas Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us National Fuel Gas Company and Murphy Oil Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas Company 0.00% 14.7% 4.8% Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.8 beta means National Fuel Gas Company’s volatility is 20.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Murphy Oil Corporation has beta of 1.92 which is 92.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of National Fuel Gas Company is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Murphy Oil Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Murphy Oil Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than National Fuel Gas Company.

Analyst Recommendations

National Fuel Gas Company and Murphy Oil Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00 Murphy Oil Corporation 1 0 2 2.67

Competitively Murphy Oil Corporation has an average price target of $29.67, with potential upside of 29.90%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both National Fuel Gas Company and Murphy Oil Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 90.7% respectively. About 1.1% of National Fuel Gas Company’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Murphy Oil Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Fuel Gas Company -0.44% -10.13% -18.92% -16.57% -10.2% -6.72% Murphy Oil Corporation 6.09% -3.61% -7.04% -13.68% -26.93% 2.78%

For the past year National Fuel Gas Company has -6.72% weaker performance while Murphy Oil Corporation has 2.78% stronger performance.

Summary

National Fuel Gas Company beats on 7 of the 11 factors Murphy Oil Corporation.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.