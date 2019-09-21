Reviewing National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)’s and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas Company 54 2.42 N/A 3.38 14.13 Cimarex Energy Co. 58 2.20 N/A 6.62 7.66

Table 1 highlights National Fuel Gas Company and Cimarex Energy Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cimarex Energy Co. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than National Fuel Gas Company. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. National Fuel Gas Company is presently more expensive than Cimarex Energy Co., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has National Fuel Gas Company and Cimarex Energy Co.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas Company 0.00% 14.7% 4.8% Cimarex Energy Co. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

National Fuel Gas Company is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.8. In other hand, Cimarex Energy Co. has beta of 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of National Fuel Gas Company are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Cimarex Energy Co.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. National Fuel Gas Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cimarex Energy Co.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for National Fuel Gas Company and Cimarex Energy Co. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00 Cimarex Energy Co. 0 2 5 2.71

Meanwhile, Cimarex Energy Co.’s average price target is $69.14, while its potential upside is 36.34%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

National Fuel Gas Company and Cimarex Energy Co. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 97.8%. National Fuel Gas Company’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, Cimarex Energy Co. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Fuel Gas Company -0.44% -10.13% -18.92% -16.57% -10.2% -6.72% Cimarex Energy Co. 0.34% -15.62% -24.24% -33.65% -49.51% -17.81%

For the past year National Fuel Gas Company’s stock price has smaller decline than Cimarex Energy Co.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors National Fuel Gas Company beats Cimarex Energy Co.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. The company also owned interests in 3,094 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.