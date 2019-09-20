Reviewing National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)’s and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas Company 54 2.46 N/A 3.38 14.13 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 258 0.00 N/A 1.14 64.90

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for National Fuel Gas Company and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than National Fuel Gas Company. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. National Fuel Gas Company’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas Company 0.00% 14.7% 4.8% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

National Fuel Gas Company’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.8 beta. In other hand, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has beta of 1.66 which is 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of National Fuel Gas Company are 1.2 and 1.1. Competitively, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has 0.8 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. National Fuel Gas Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for National Fuel Gas Company and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively the consensus price target of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is $70.25, which is potential -3.46% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.7% of National Fuel Gas Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.9% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of National Fuel Gas Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Fuel Gas Company -0.44% -10.13% -18.92% -16.57% -10.2% -6.72% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02%

For the past year National Fuel Gas Company has -6.72% weaker performance while Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has 68.02% stronger performance.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.