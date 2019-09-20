Reviewing National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR)’s and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s results

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.70 N/A 0.57 14.04 Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Yatra Online Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 3.8% Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -39.4% -8.6%

Liquidity

National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Yatra Online Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Yatra Online Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.5% of Yatra Online Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62% Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18%

For the past year National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has -7.62% weaker performance while Yatra Online Inc. has 14.18% stronger performance.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Yatra Online Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.