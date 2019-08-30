Reviewing National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR)’s and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR)’s results

Both National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|9
|0.78
|N/A
|0.57
|14.04
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
Demonstrates National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|0.00%
|6.1%
|3.8%
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 27.3% and 38.92% respectively. Insiders owned 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 20% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|-3.38%
|-5.88%
|-24.24%
|2.43%
|-28.57%
|-7.62%
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.2%
|2%
|5.48%
|0%
|4.08%
For the past year National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has -7.62% weaker performance while Tiberius Acquisition Corporation has 4.08% stronger performance.
Summary
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Tiberius Acquisition Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.
Tiberius Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.
