Reviewing National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR)’s and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR)’s results

Both National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.78 N/A 0.57 14.04 Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

Demonstrates National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 3.8% Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 27.3% and 38.92% respectively. Insiders owned 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 20% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62% Tiberius Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.2% 2% 5.48% 0% 4.08%

For the past year National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has -7.62% weaker performance while Tiberius Acquisition Corporation has 4.08% stronger performance.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Tiberius Acquisition Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.