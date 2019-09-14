Reviewing National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR)’s and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.78 N/A 0.57 14.04 Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67

Demonstrates National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Legacy Acquisition Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to National Energy Services Reunited Corp. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 3.8% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.3% and 66.53%. Insiders held 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26%

For the past year National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has -7.62% weaker performance while Legacy Acquisition Corp. has 3.26% stronger performance.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Legacy Acquisition Corp.