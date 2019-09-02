Reviewing National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR)’s and Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)’s results

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.77 N/A 0.57 14.04 Icahn Enterprises L.P. 73 1.45 N/A -0.92 0.00

Demonstrates National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Icahn Enterprises L.P. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 3.8% Icahn Enterprises L.P. 0.00% 24.2% 5.7%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Icahn Enterprises L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Icahn Enterprises L.P. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the average price target of Icahn Enterprises L.P. is $55, which is potential -18.48% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.5% of Icahn Enterprises L.P. are owned by institutional investors. National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 57.14%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62% Icahn Enterprises L.P. -0.01% 7.25% 2.63% 13.89% 2.64% 36%

For the past year National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has -7.62% weaker performance while Icahn Enterprises L.P. has 36% stronger performance.

Summary

Icahn Enterprises L.P. beats National Energy Services Reunited Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. The companyÂ’s Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The companyÂ’s Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 7,900 slot machines, 300 table games, and 5,500 hotel rooms. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The companyÂ’s Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The companyÂ’s Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products, such as bed, bath, basic bedding, and other textile products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.