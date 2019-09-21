Reviewing National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Marketing Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of National CineMedia Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.42% of all Marketing Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand National CineMedia Inc. has 1.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.19% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has National CineMedia Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia Inc. 0.00% -8.10% 2.70% Industry Average 11.73% 20.40% 10.56%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares National CineMedia Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia Inc. N/A 7 24.81 Industry Average 12.70M 108.30M 43.24

National CineMedia Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for National CineMedia Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.40 2.75

With average price target of $10, National CineMedia Inc. has a potential upside of 17.65%. The competitors have a potential upside of 91.27%. The analysts’ belief based on the data given earlier is that National CineMedia Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National CineMedia Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National CineMedia Inc. 2.15% 6.59% 2.74% 3.34% -13.7% 9.88% Industry Average 4.40% 10.41% 13.49% 11.85% 56.39% 35.32%

For the past year National CineMedia Inc. has weaker performance than National CineMedia Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

National CineMedia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, National CineMedia Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.32 and has 2.23 Quick Ratio. National CineMedia Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than National CineMedia Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

National CineMedia Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.75. Competitively, National CineMedia Inc.’s competitors are 10.70% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Dividends

National CineMedia Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

National CineMedia Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.