Reviewing National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH)’s and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)’s results

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares Inc. 39 4.80 N/A 2.50 14.67 Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 26 4.42 N/A 1.44 18.76

Demonstrates National Bankshares Inc. and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has lower revenue and earnings than National Bankshares Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. National Bankshares Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of National Bankshares Inc. and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.3% Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0.00% 8.4% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.47 shows that National Bankshares Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 0.9 beta which is 10.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

National Bankshares Inc. and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is $29, which is potential 24.25% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.6% of National Bankshares Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.7% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of National Bankshares Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Bankshares Inc. 5.59% -4.61% -6.86% 5.05% -22.21% 0.58% Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 1.58% 5.79% -2.98% -1.92% -5.69% 3.92%

For the past year National Bankshares Inc. has weaker performance than Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Summary

National Bankshares Inc. beats Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida on 7 of the 10 factors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides community banking services to the commercial, small business, and retail customers in Florida. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products; secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and related financial guarantees, and asset based financing; and securities and annuity products. The company also provides trust and asset management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; treasury management services; brokerage services; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 46 branch offices, 5 commercial lending offices, and its main office in Florida. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is based in Stuart, Florida.