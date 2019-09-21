Reviewing National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH)’s and OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)’s results

Both National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) and OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares Inc. 38 5.72 N/A 2.50 14.67 OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 4 2.40 N/A 0.80 4.33

Table 1 highlights National Bankshares Inc. and OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. OptimumBank Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than National Bankshares Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. National Bankshares Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.3% OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 0.00% 17.5% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

National Bankshares Inc. has a beta of 0.47 and its 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. OptimumBank Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.21 beta which makes it 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

National Bankshares Inc. and OptimumBank Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.6% and 0.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of National Bankshares Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 34.72% are OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Bankshares Inc. 5.59% -4.61% -6.86% 5.05% -22.21% 0.58% OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 8.41% -13.22% -9.96% -19.82% -28.54% 16%

For the past year National Bankshares Inc. was less bullish than OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

Summary

National Bankshares Inc. beats OptimumBank Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashierÂ’s checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.