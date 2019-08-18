Reviewing National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH)’s and Its Competitors results

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks company, National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
30.6% of National Bankshares Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.60% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand National Bankshares Inc. has 0.7% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have National Bankshares Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National Bankshares Inc.
|0.00%
|8.70%
|1.30%
|Industry Average
|27.73%
|10.26%
|1.15%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares National Bankshares Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National Bankshares Inc.
|N/A
|39
|14.67
|Industry Average
|102.96M
|371.37M
|14.09
National Bankshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio National Bankshares Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for National Bankshares Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|National Bankshares Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.20
|1.63
|2.66
The rivals have a potential upside of 24.91%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Bankshares Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|National Bankshares Inc.
|5.59%
|-4.61%
|-6.86%
|5.05%
|-22.21%
|0.58%
|Industry Average
|2.92%
|5.34%
|7.72%
|9.50%
|10.16%
|16.99%
For the past year National Bankshares Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.
Volatility and Risk
National Bankshares Inc. has a beta of 0.47 and its 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, National Bankshares Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
National Bankshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
National Bankshares Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 5 factors National Bankshares Inc.
