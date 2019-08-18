Reviewing National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH)’s and Its Competitors results

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks company, National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.6% of National Bankshares Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.60% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand National Bankshares Inc. has 0.7% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have National Bankshares Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 8.70% 1.30% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares National Bankshares Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares Inc. N/A 39 14.67 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

National Bankshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio National Bankshares Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for National Bankshares Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.63 2.66

The rivals have a potential upside of 24.91%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Bankshares Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Bankshares Inc. 5.59% -4.61% -6.86% 5.05% -22.21% 0.58% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year National Bankshares Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

National Bankshares Inc. has a beta of 0.47 and its 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, National Bankshares Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

National Bankshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

National Bankshares Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 5 factors National Bankshares Inc.