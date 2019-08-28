Reviewing National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH)’s and City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO)’s results

Both National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) and City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares Inc. 39 4.80 N/A 2.50 14.67 City Holding Company 76 5.54 N/A 4.70 16.50

Demonstrates National Bankshares Inc. and City Holding Company earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. City Holding Company has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. National Bankshares Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City Holding Company, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides National Bankshares Inc. and City Holding Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.3% City Holding Company 0.00% 12.4% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

National Bankshares Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.47. Competitively, City Holding Company’s beta is 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.6% of National Bankshares Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.2% of City Holding Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of National Bankshares Inc. shares. Comparatively, City Holding Company has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Bankshares Inc. 5.59% -4.61% -6.86% 5.05% -22.21% 0.58% City Holding Company 1.03% 1.33% -0.91% 7% -4.42% 14.59%

For the past year National Bankshares Inc. has weaker performance than City Holding Company

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors City Holding Company beats National Bankshares Inc.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of a residence; home equity junior lien loans; consumer loans that are secured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services. The company operates through a network of 85 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and southeastern Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.