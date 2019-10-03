Reviewing National American University Holdings Inc. (NAUH)’s and Its Peers results

National American University Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) is a company in the Education & Training Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

National American University Holdings Inc. has 22.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 55.85% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand National American University Holdings Inc. has 3.8% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 11.18% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have National American University Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National American University Holdings Inc. 0.00% -78.30% -28.80% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing National American University Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio National American University Holdings Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for National American University Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National American University Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.60

The peers have a potential upside of 9.63%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National American University Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National American University Holdings Inc. -0.18% 6.67% -31.71% -49.14% -93.86% -68.89% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year National American University Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while National American University Holdings Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of National American University Holdings Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, National American University Holdings Inc.’s peers have 2.28 and 2.25 for Current and Quick Ratio. National American University Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than National American University Holdings Inc.

Risk and Volatility

National American University Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.18 and its 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, National American University Holdings Inc.’s peers are 2.18% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Dividends

National American University Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors National American University Holdings Inc.’s peers beat National American University Holdings Inc.