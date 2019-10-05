Reviewing National American University Holdings Inc. (NAUH)’s and Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC)’s results

National American University Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) and Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) are two firms in the Education & Training Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National American University Holdings Inc. N/A 0.00 4.78M -0.55 0.00 Graham Holdings Company 692 1.15 4.14M 57.83 12.84

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for National American University Holdings Inc. and Graham Holdings Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents National American University Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) and Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National American University Holdings Inc. 11,380,952,380.95% -78.3% -28.8% Graham Holdings Company 598,473.46% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

National American University Holdings Inc. has a 1.18 beta, while its volatility is 18.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Graham Holdings Company has a 0.47 beta and it is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of National American University Holdings Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Graham Holdings Company’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Graham Holdings Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than National American University Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

National American University Holdings Inc. and Graham Holdings Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.3% and 88.7%. Insiders owned roughly 3.8% of National American University Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.86% of Graham Holdings Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National American University Holdings Inc. -0.18% 6.67% -31.71% -49.14% -93.86% -68.89% Graham Holdings Company 1% 5.79% 2.17% 12.71% 32.28% 15.95%

For the past year National American University Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Graham Holdings Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Graham Holdings Company beats on 8 of the 11 factors National American University Holdings Inc.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels. The company also offers training, test preparation services, and degrees for accounting and financial services professionals, as well as professional training courses; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams for students; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates three collages, one higher education institution, and one online learning institution. In addition, it owns and operates seven television stations; and provides social-media management tools designed to connect newsrooms with their users. Further, the company publishes Slate, an online magazine and Website; and two French-language news magazine Websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. Additionally, it provides marketing solutions on social, mobile, and video platforms; home health and hospice services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls for combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications; and screw jacks, linear actuators and related linear motion products, and lifting systems to customers across renewable energy, metals and metalworking, oil and gas, satellite antennae, and material handling sectors. The company also manufactures electrical components and assemblies for medical equipment, transportation, industrial, and appliance products. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.