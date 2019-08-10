Reviewing National American University Holdings Inc. (NAUH)’s and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc)’s results

National American University Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) compete with each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National American University Holdings Inc. N/A 0.02 N/A -0.55 0.00 Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of National American University Holdings Inc. and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National American University Holdings Inc. 0.00% -78.3% -28.8% Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% -0.1% -0.1%

Liquidity

National American University Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to National American University Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both National American University Holdings Inc. and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.3% and 12.4% respectively. National American University Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.8%. Competitively, 2.77% are Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National American University Holdings Inc. -0.18% 6.67% -31.71% -49.14% -93.86% -68.89% Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. -3.26% 1.71% -17.57% -21.59% -64.04% -27.67%

For the past year National American University Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. beats National American University Holdings Inc.