Reviewing Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NATH)’s and Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)’s results

Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) and Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Restaurants. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nathan’s Famous Inc. 69 0.00 2.67M 5.11 13.81 Texas Roadhouse Inc. 52 2.46 65.35M 2.14 25.83

Table 1 highlights Nathan’s Famous Inc. and Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Texas Roadhouse Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Nathan’s Famous Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nathan’s Famous Inc. 3,893,263.34% -28.3% 24.5% Texas Roadhouse Inc. 125,455,941.64% 16.4% 10.2%

Risk and Volatility

Nathan’s Famous Inc. has a 0.2 beta, while its volatility is 80.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Texas Roadhouse Inc. has a 0.6 beta and it is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. On the competitive side is, Texas Roadhouse Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Nathan’s Famous Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Texas Roadhouse Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Nathan’s Famous Inc. and Texas Roadhouse Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nathan’s Famous Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Texas Roadhouse Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s potential upside is 17.75% and its average price target is $61.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nathan’s Famous Inc. and Texas Roadhouse Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.8% and 89.8% respectively. About 5.4% of Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.7% of Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nathan’s Famous Inc. -5.54% -8.3% 3.84% 0.47% -28.06% 6.26% Texas Roadhouse Inc. 1.81% 3.95% 5.44% -10.53% -16.43% -7.49%

For the past year Nathan’s Famous Inc. has 6.26% stronger performance while Texas Roadhouse Inc. has -7.49% weaker performance.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse Inc. beats on 8 of the 14 factors Nathan’s Famous Inc.

NathanÂ’s Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the name NathanÂ’s Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the NathanÂ’s Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of NathanÂ’s Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other NathanÂ’s Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture NathanÂ’s Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supply of NathanÂ’s Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the NathanÂ’s Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sale of various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sale French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors dÂ’oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells NathanÂ’s products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur TreacherÂ’s brand fish fillets. As of March 26, 2017, its restaurant system consisted of 279 franchised units; and 5 company-owned units, including 1 seasonal unit located in 19 states and 12 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.