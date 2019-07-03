Reviewing Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NATH)’s and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)’s results

This is a contrast between Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nathan’s Famous Inc. 69 3.20 N/A 4.63 14.56 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 9 0.35 N/A 0.16 53.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nathan’s Famous Inc. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Nathan’s Famous Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nathan’s Famous Inc. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nathan’s Famous Inc. 0.00% -24.3% 23% Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.14 beta means Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s volatility is 86.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s beta is 0.31 which is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.5 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nathan’s Famous Inc. Its rival Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. Nathan’s Famous Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Nathan’s Famous Inc. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nathan’s Famous Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14.75 average price target and a 58.09% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.4% of Nathan’s Famous Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.9% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 21% are Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has 6.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nathan’s Famous Inc. -3.11% -4.84% -4.11% -8.93% -14.09% 1.43% Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. -5.99% -14.18% -6.2% -25.04% -29.42% -13.92%

For the past year Nathan’s Famous Inc. has 1.43% stronger performance while Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has -13.92% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Nathan’s Famous Inc. beats Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

NathanÂ’s Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the name NathanÂ’s Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the NathanÂ’s Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of NathanÂ’s Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other NathanÂ’s Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture NathanÂ’s Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supply of NathanÂ’s Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the NathanÂ’s Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sale of various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sale French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors dÂ’oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells NathanÂ’s products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur TreacherÂ’s brand fish fillets. As of March 26, 2017, its restaurant system consisted of 279 franchised units; and 5 company-owned units, including 1 seasonal unit located in 19 states and 12 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.