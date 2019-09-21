Reviewing Natera Inc. (NTRA)’s and Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA)’s results

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) and Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) compete against each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natera Inc. 24 8.65 N/A -2.17 0.00 Invitae Corporation 23 11.65 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Natera Inc. and Invitae Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natera Inc. 0.00% -721.9% -51.7% Invitae Corporation 0.00% -65.8% -40.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.47 beta means Natera Inc.’s volatility is 47.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Invitae Corporation has a 2.49 beta which is 149.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Natera Inc. Its rival Invitae Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Invitae Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Natera Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Natera Inc. and Invitae Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natera Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Invitae Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Natera Inc. is $38, with potential upside of 12.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Natera Inc. and Invitae Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 88.8% and 80.1% respectively. Insiders held 2.2% of Natera Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Invitae Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natera Inc. 2.41% 2.15% 46.62% 88.9% 22.47% 97.56% Invitae Corporation 7.52% 13.03% 14.38% 92.07% 219.36% 143.13%

For the past year Natera Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Invitae Corporation.

Summary

Invitae Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Natera Inc.

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrierÂ’s children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides products of conception testing under the Anora brand to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the companyÂ’s algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 70 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. The company has research collaborations with oncology centers, such as Stanford University, Columbia University, Vanderbilt University, UCSF/I-SPY, and Cancer Research UK. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, focuses on bringing comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to enhance the quality of healthcare in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information about patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients using an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools, and informatics capabilities. It provides a diagnostic service comprising hundreds of genes for various genetic disorders associated with oncology, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, and other rare disease areas. The company also offers solutions that enable sharing of genetic information consisting of Invitae Family History Tool, an online portal and mobile application that communicates sensitive patient data. In addition, it provides gene sequencing and deletion/duplication analysis; and free re-requisition of additional data within the same indication when ordered, as well as invests in informatics solutions and infrastructure that enable sharing of genetic information to enhance healthcare and clinical outcomes. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.