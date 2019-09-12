Reviewing Natera Inc. (NTRA)’s and Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s results

Both Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) and Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natera Inc. 24 8.72 N/A -2.17 0.00 Guardant Health Inc. 82 52.91 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Natera Inc. and Guardant Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natera Inc. 0.00% -721.9% -51.7% Guardant Health Inc. 0.00% -80.5% -20.8%

Natera Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Guardant Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.6 and has 10.4 Quick Ratio. Guardant Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Natera Inc.

Ratings and Recommendations for Natera Inc. and Guardant Health Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natera Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Guardant Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 24.39% for Natera Inc. with average price target of $38. On the other hand, Guardant Health Inc.’s potential upside is 36.60% and its average price target is $104.5. The results provided earlier shows that Guardant Health Inc. appears more favorable than Natera Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional investors held 88.8% of Natera Inc. shares and 76% of Guardant Health Inc. shares. Natera Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 5% of Guardant Health Inc. shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natera Inc. 2.41% 2.15% 46.62% 88.9% 22.47% 97.56% Guardant Health Inc. -1.67% 6.65% 44.58% 135.8% 0% 150.04%

For the past year Natera Inc. was less bullish than Guardant Health Inc.

Guardant Health Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Natera Inc.

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrierÂ’s children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides products of conception testing under the Anora brand to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the companyÂ’s algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 70 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. The company has research collaborations with oncology centers, such as Stanford University, Columbia University, Vanderbilt University, UCSF/I-SPY, and Cancer Research UK. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. The company also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.