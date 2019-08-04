Reviewing Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ)’s and Its Competitors results

As Diversified Investments company, Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nasdaq Inc. has 79.5% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 31.24% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Nasdaq Inc. has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.33% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Nasdaq Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nasdaq Inc. 0.00% 8.30% 3.00% Industry Average 88.10% 148.04% 126.35%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Nasdaq Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nasdaq Inc. N/A 91 19.43 Industry Average 291.40M 330.75M 14.69

Nasdaq Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Nasdaq Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Nasdaq Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nasdaq Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.43 2.93

Nasdaq Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $94.5, suggesting a potential downside of -3.52%. As a group, Diversified Investments companies have a potential upside of 68.44%. The research analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that Nasdaq Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nasdaq Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nasdaq Inc. -1.88% -0.8% 4.39% 11.17% 4.17% 18.14% Industry Average 1.16% 2.69% 4.68% 10.09% 7.81% 19.55%

For the past year Nasdaq Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Nasdaq Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Nasdaq Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.28 and has 3.28 Quick Ratio. Nasdaq Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nasdaq Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Nasdaq Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.67. In other hand, Nasdaq Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.75 which is 25.45% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Nasdaq Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Nasdaq Inc.’s rivals beat Nasdaq Inc.

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public company services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides clearing, settlement, and central depository services. Nasdaq, Inc.Â’s Corporate Services segment offers investor relations products and services, including investor relations content, analytics, and advisory services, as well as communication tools. This segment also provides a platform and services that enable customers to produce Webcasts for investor and public relations, marketing, and internal communications applications; and a collaboration platform for boards of directors or various teams collaborating on confidential initiatives. In addition, it operates various listing platforms, which offer capital raising solutions for private and public companies. The companyÂ’s Information Services segment sells and distributes historical and real-time quote and trade information to market participants and data distributors; and develops and licenses Nasdaq branded indexes, associated derivatives, and financial products, as well as provides custom calculation services for third-party clients. Nasdaq, Inc.Â’s Market Technology segment provides solutions for trading, clearing, settlement, surveillance, and information dissemination to markets. It also provides broker services through SMARTS, a managed service designed for brokers and other market participants; and enterprise governance, risk management, and compliance software and services. The company was formerly known as The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nasdaq, Inc. in September 2015. Nasdaq, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.