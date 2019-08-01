Reviewing Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Security & Protection Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Napco Security Technologies Inc. has 45% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 50.58% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Napco Security Technologies Inc. has 36.9% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 16.37% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Napco Security Technologies Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Napco Security Technologies Inc. 0.00% 17.30% 14.50% Industry Average 105.72% 41.17% 7.56%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Napco Security Technologies Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Napco Security Technologies Inc. N/A 24 46.10 Industry Average 23.02M 21.78M 80.81

Napco Security Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Napco Security Technologies Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Napco Security Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Napco Security Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.25 2.22 2.74

With average target price of $36, Napco Security Technologies Inc. has a potential upside of 24.35%. As a group, Security & Protection Services companies have a potential upside of 74.54%. Given Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Napco Security Technologies Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Napco Security Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Napco Security Technologies Inc. 8.35% 16.5% 15.99% 84.39% 87.38% 83.81% Industry Average 4.48% 18.00% 74.69% 76.56% 67.59% 75.29%

For the past year Napco Security Technologies Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Napco Security Technologies Inc. are 4.6 and 2.3. Competitively, Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s peers have 2.78 and 2.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Napco Security Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Napco Security Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.61 and its 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s peers are 18.91% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Dividends

Napco Security Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s rivals beat Napco Security Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The companyÂ’s alarm systems include automatic communicators, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products primarily to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.