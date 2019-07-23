Reviewing NantKwest Inc. (NK)’s and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2666.30 N/A -1.22 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 18 14.86 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NantKwest Inc. is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.1. The Current Ratio of rival Zymeworks Inc. is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.8. Zymeworks Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for NantKwest Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NantKwest Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -1.57% and an $1.25 consensus price target. Zymeworks Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $34 consensus price target and a 39.86% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Zymeworks Inc. is looking more favorable than NantKwest Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.9% of NantKwest Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.7% of Zymeworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 20.3% of NantKwest Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.2% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45% Zymeworks Inc. -2.94% 19.42% 15.17% 31.35% 14.52% 23.57%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. had bearish trend while Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.