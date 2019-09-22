Reviewing NantKwest Inc. (NK)’s and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s results

NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2113.62 N/A -1.09 0.00 Xencor Inc. 36 11.86 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NantKwest Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of NantKwest Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

NantKwest Inc. has a 2.34 beta, while its volatility is 134.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Xencor Inc.’s beta is 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xencor Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Xencor Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for NantKwest Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

NantKwest Inc.’s consensus target price is $1.25, while its potential downside is -3.10%. Meanwhile, Xencor Inc.’s consensus target price is $46.33, while its potential upside is 25.52%. The information presented earlier suggests that Xencor Inc. looks more robust than NantKwest Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.1% of Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Xencor Inc. has 13.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year NantKwest Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Xencor Inc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.