Reviewing NantKwest Inc. (NK)’s and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s results

NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2078.88 N/A -1.09 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of NantKwest Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of NantKwest Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NantKwest Inc. are 4.1 and 4.1. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. NantKwest Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NantKwest Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 47.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s shares. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. has 18.97% stronger performance while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors NantKwest Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.