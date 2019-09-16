Reviewing NantKwest Inc. (NK)’s and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s results

NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2211.93 N/A -1.09 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 9.61 N/A -3.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NantKwest Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NantKwest Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.34 shows that NantKwest Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

4.1 and 4.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NantKwest Inc. Its rival Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.1 and 14 respectively. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NantKwest Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NantKwest Inc. has a -7.41% downside potential and a consensus target price of $1.25. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus target price and a 334.03% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than NantKwest Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NantKwest Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 79% respectively. About 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. had bullish trend while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.