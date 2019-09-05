Reviewing NantKwest Inc. (NK)’s and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s results

NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2031.70 N/A -1.09 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Demonstrates NantKwest Inc. and Merus N.V. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. On the competitive side is, Merus N.V. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Merus N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for NantKwest Inc. and Merus N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

NantKwest Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.81% and an $1.25 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Merus N.V.’s consensus target price is $21.8, while its potential upside is 34.98%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Merus N.V. seems more appealing than NantKwest Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NantKwest Inc. and Merus N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 65.8%. Insiders held roughly 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year NantKwest Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Merus N.V.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats NantKwest Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.