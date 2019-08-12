Reviewing NantKwest Inc. (NK)’s and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s results

NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2146.39 N/A -1.09 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights NantKwest Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NantKwest Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Volatility & Risk

NantKwest Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.34 beta. Kura Oncology Inc.’s 150.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NantKwest Inc. are 4.1 and 4.1. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 13.8 and 13.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NantKwest Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NantKwest Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 70.8% respectively. 21.5% are NantKwest Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. was less bullish than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.