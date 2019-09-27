Reviewing NantKwest Inc. (NK)’s and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s results

NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 0.92 33.92M -1.09 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.05 20.43M -2.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of NantKwest Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 2,656,641,604.01% -52.7% -43.1% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 488,861,238.07% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NantKwest Inc. are 4.1 and 4.1. Competitively, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 10.3 and 9.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for NantKwest Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NantKwest Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.25, and a 15.74% upside potential. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 consensus target price and a 200.00% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than NantKwest Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NantKwest Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 83.4%. About 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. has weaker performance than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.