Reviewing NantKwest Inc. (NK)’s and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s results

Since NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2162.43 N/A -1.22 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NantKwest Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

NantKwest Inc. is 150.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.5. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 76.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.76 beta.

Liquidity

4.1 and 4.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NantKwest Inc. Its rival InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NantKwest Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.9% of NantKwest Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 20.3% of NantKwest Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52%

For the past year NantKwest Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. beats NantKwest Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.