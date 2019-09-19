Reviewing NantKwest Inc. (NK)’s and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2293.85 N/A -1.09 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NantKwest Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NantKwest Inc. is 4.1 while its Current Ratio is 4.1. Meanwhile, Forty Seven Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Forty Seven Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NantKwest Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NantKwest Inc.’s downside potential is -10.71% at a $1.25 average price target. Forty Seven Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average price target and a 142.59% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Forty Seven Inc. seems more appealing than NantKwest Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors. NantKwest Inc.’s share held by insiders are 21.5%. Competitively, 3.6% are Forty Seven Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. has 18.97% stronger performance while Forty Seven Inc. has -43.38% weaker performance.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.