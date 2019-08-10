Reviewing NantKwest Inc. (NK)’s and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s results

We are contrasting NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2228.31 N/A -1.09 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 211.89 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NantKwest Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NantKwest Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NantKwest Inc. is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.1. The Current Ratio of rival Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NantKwest Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NantKwest Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 9.2% respectively. About 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. had bullish trend while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.