Reviewing NantKwest Inc. (NK)’s and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s results

Since NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2330.39 N/A -1.22 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 8.42 N/A -7.54 0.00

Demonstrates NantKwest Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NantKwest Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Volatility & Risk

NantKwest Inc. has a 2.5 beta, while its volatility is 150.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 98.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.98 beta.

Liquidity

NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. NantKwest Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered NantKwest Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

NantKwest Inc.’s upside potential is 12.61% at a $1.25 average target price. Competitively Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $69.17, with potential upside of 51.99%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than NantKwest Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NantKwest Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.9% and 0% respectively. NantKwest Inc.’s share held by insiders are 20.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. had bearish trend while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats NantKwest Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.