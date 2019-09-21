Reviewing NantKwest Inc. (NK)’s and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s results

NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2113.62 N/A -1.09 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Demonstrates NantKwest Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NantKwest Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for NantKwest Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

NantKwest Inc. has an average price target of $1.25, and a -3.10% downside potential. Meanwhile, Cronos Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $19.75, while its potential upside is 91.93%. The results provided earlier shows that Cronos Group Inc. appears more favorable than NantKwest Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NantKwest Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 9.35%. Insiders owned roughly 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Cronos Group Inc. has 48.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year NantKwest Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cronos Group Inc.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.