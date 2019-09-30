Reviewing NantKwest Inc. (NK)’s and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s results

Both NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 0.92 33.92M -1.09 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 15.30M -0.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NantKwest Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 2,677,824,267.78% -52.7% -43.1% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 592,219,856.78% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

4.1 and 4.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NantKwest Inc. Its rival AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NantKwest Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NantKwest Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 23.5%. Insiders held 21.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. had bullish trend while AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors NantKwest Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.