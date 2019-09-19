Reviewing NantKwest Inc. (NK)’s and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s results

This is a contrast between NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2228.31 N/A -1.09 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.53 N/A -0.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NantKwest Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NantKwest Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 21.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. had bullish trend while Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.