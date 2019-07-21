Reviewing NantKwest Inc. (NK)’s and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2582.32 N/A -1.22 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 15.57 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NantKwest Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NantKwest Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Risk & Volatility

NantKwest Inc. has a 2.5 beta, while its volatility is 150.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 210.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.1 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NantKwest Inc. is 4.1 while its Current Ratio is 4.1. Meanwhile, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for NantKwest Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

NantKwest Inc. has an average price target of $1.25, and a 1.63% upside potential. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $43 consensus price target and a 67.32% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than NantKwest Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.9% of NantKwest Inc. shares and 96.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 20.3% are NantKwest Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. had bearish trend while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.