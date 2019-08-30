Reviewing NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC)’s and Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG)’s results

NanoViricides Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) and Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), both competing one another are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoViricides Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Celgene Corporation 93 4.21 N/A 6.52 14.10

Table 1 highlights NanoViricides Inc. and Celgene Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoViricides Inc. 0.00% -52.3% -47.4% Celgene Corporation 0.00% 83.9% 13.5%

Volatility and Risk

NanoViricides Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Celgene Corporation’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NanoViricides Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3. Competitively, Celgene Corporation has 2.8 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. NanoViricides Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celgene Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for NanoViricides Inc. and Celgene Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoViricides Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Celgene Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Celgene Corporation’s average target price is $101.33, while its potential upside is 4.35%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NanoViricides Inc. and Celgene Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 5.9% and 78.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 28.05% of NanoViricides Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Celgene Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoViricides Inc. -4.89% -6.09% -10.96% -24.97% -41.18% 11.75% Celgene Corporation 2.13% -1.74% -3.33% 4.32% 3.32% 43.33%

For the past year NanoViricides Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Celgene Corporation.

Summary

Celgene Corporation beats NanoViricides Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs comprising NV-INF-2, an oral anti-influenza drug and NV-INF-1, an injectable anti-influenza drug for novel strain of H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, and other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) drug candidate that could enable a functional cure for HIV/AIDS. It is also developing HerpeCide, a skin cream or gel formulation for the treatment of oral and genital herpes lesions; anti-viral eye drops against external eye viral infections; and other research programs against Rabies virus, Ebola, and Marburg viruses. NanoViricides, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.

Celgene Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, and ankylosing spondylitis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers. The companyÂ’s products also include VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for intermediate-2 and high-risk MDS, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); THALOMID to treat patients with multiple myeloma and erythema nodosum leprosum; and RITALIN and FOCALIN XR products. Its clinical stage products comprise OTEZLA for use in treating various immune-inflammatory diseases; luspatercept for beta-thalassemia and MDS; CC-486 to treat MDS, AML, and solid tumors; AG-881 for glioma with IDH mutations; LSD1 inhibitor to treat non-hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; CC-122 and CC-220 to treat hematological and solid tumor cancers, and inflammation and immunology diseases; and durvalumab, an anti-PDL-1 antibody, for multiple hematological cancers. The company has a strategic collaboration with BeiGene, Ltd. and Nimbus Therapeutics. It also has collaborative agreements with Acceleron Pharma, Inc.; Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Sutro Biopharma, Inc.; bluebird bio, Inc.; FORMA Therapeutics Holdings, LLC; OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; NantBioScience, Inc.; AstraZeneca PLC; Lycera Corp.; Juno Therapeutics, Inc.; Nurix Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; and Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. Celgene Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Summit, New Jersey.