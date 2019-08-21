Reviewing NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s results

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 8.27 N/A -2.74 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see NanoString Technologies Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NanoString Technologies Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.5. The Current Ratio of rival Unity Biotechnology Inc. is 13.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.7. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for NanoString Technologies Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s upside potential is 12.01% at a $30.5 average price target. Meanwhile, Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s average price target is $21, while its potential upside is 237.08%. The results provided earlier shows that Unity Biotechnology Inc. appears more favorable than NanoString Technologies Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares and 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. has 121.58% stronger performance while Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -56.58% weaker performance.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors NanoString Technologies Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.