Reviewing NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s results

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 26 7.58 N/A -2.74 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 50.03 N/A -6.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights NanoString Technologies Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NanoString Technologies Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Risk & Volatility

NanoString Technologies Inc. has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 2.13 beta and it is 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. On the competitive side is, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. which has a 11.8 Current Ratio and a 11.6 Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for NanoString Technologies Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

The average target price of NanoString Technologies Inc. is $29, with potential upside of 16.28%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $74 average target price and a 21.31% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. looks more robust than NanoString Technologies Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NanoString Technologies Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.3% and 92.97% respectively. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.