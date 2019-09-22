Reviewing NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s results

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.40 N/A -2.74 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NanoString Technologies Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. are 4.8 and 4.5 respectively. Its competitor Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.2 and its Quick Ratio is 11.2. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown NanoString Technologies Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is $60.33, which is potential 52.46% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NanoString Technologies Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.3% and 37.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.