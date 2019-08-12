Reviewing NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s results

This is a contrast between NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 26 7.59 N/A -2.74 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4260.89 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NanoString Technologies Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NanoString Technologies Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5%

Volatility and Risk

NanoString Technologies Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. From a competition point of view, TG Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.32 beta which is 132.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. Its rival TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. NanoString Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for NanoString Technologies Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s upside potential is 16.00% at a $29 consensus price target. On the other hand, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 145.44% and its consensus price target is $17.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, TG Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NanoString Technologies Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 59%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. was more bullish than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

NanoString Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors TG Therapeutics Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.