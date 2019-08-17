Reviewing NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 26 8.37 N/A -2.74 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 183.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NanoString Technologies Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Volatility & Risk

NanoString Technologies Inc. has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

NanoString Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.5. Competitively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for NanoString Technologies Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$29 is NanoString Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 5.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NanoString Technologies Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.3% and 72.4% respectively. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.