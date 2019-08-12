Reviewing NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s results

Both NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 26 7.59 N/A -2.74 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights NanoString Technologies Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Volatility & Risk

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s 1.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

NanoString Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.5. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NanoString Technologies Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of NanoString Technologies Inc. is $29, with potential upside of 16.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors NanoString Technologies Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.