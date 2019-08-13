Reviewing NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 26 7.59 N/A -2.74 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.70 N/A -0.76 0.00

NanoString Technologies Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Risk & Volatility

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 1.06 and it happens to be 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a 1.91 beta and it is 91.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. Its rival Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. NanoString Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and recommendations for NanoString Technologies Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

$29 is NanoString Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 16.00%. On the other hand, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s potential upside is 37.93% and its consensus price target is $8. The information presented earlier suggests that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. looks more robust than NanoString Technologies Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. has 121.58% stronger performance while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -27.03% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors NanoString Technologies Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.