Reviewing NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.76 N/A -2.74 0.00 ObsEva SA 12 32667.48 N/A -1.97 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of NanoString Technologies Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NanoString Technologies Inc. and ObsEva SA’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. On the competitive side is, ObsEva SA which has a 6.7 Current Ratio and a 6.7 Quick Ratio. ObsEva SA is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NanoString Technologies Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 24.69% for NanoString Technologies Inc. with average target price of $30.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NanoString Technologies Inc. and ObsEva SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 70.4%. About 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.47% of ObsEva SA shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while ObsEva SA had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ObsEva SA beats NanoString Technologies Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.